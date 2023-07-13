DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 14,957 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,957 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $36,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,729,553. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 625,327 shares of company stock worth $110,360,595. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.04. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

