DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 18,978 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,768,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,955,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

