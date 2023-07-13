DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,460,000 after purchasing an additional 194,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.21.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $243.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.30. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $215.11 and a one year high of $356.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.