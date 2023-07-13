DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $40.83 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

