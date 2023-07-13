Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.1 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $147.67 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

