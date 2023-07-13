Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.59. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 49,537 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.