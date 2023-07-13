Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 4.2 %

EMN opened at $88.34 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

