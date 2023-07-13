easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Cut to GBX 585 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 635 ($8.17) to GBX 585 ($7.53) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ESYJY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.08) to GBX 570 ($7.33) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.33) to GBX 580 ($7.46) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.88) to GBX 545 ($7.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $501.43.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

