Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.00. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 26,606 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0292 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVM. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

