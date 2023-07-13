Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,000 ($38.60) to GBX 2,600 ($33.45) in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($33.45) to GBX 2,350 ($30.23) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $27.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

