EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 22 by Analysts at Barclays

Jul 13th, 2023

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUFFree Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 36 ($0.46) to GBX 22 ($0.28) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

EnQuest Price Performance

ENQUF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

