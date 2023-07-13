ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 371 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 119,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 187,464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.02 and its 200 day moving average is $285.56. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

