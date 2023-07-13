Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Essent Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

