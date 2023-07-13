Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stake Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 315,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 97,170 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

EPRT opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 104.67%.

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

