Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 41,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.2 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.48.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.75.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

