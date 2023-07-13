Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $106.49 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $430.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

