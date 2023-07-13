Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.0% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $3,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.49 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $430.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

