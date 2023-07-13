Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

