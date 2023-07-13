F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.36

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and traded as high as $21.00. F & M Bank shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 380 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47.
F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 12.63%.
F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.
