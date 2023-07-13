Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,844,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.14.
Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $811.05 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $815.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $778.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $708.43.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
