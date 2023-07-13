Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,003 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 59,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

