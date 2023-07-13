Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 26,282 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4,024.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in ChampionX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 346,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ChampionX by 12.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 37,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in ChampionX by 39.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.9 %

ChampionX stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,786 shares in the company, valued at $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.