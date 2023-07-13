Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,752 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ball were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 419,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.53.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

