Fifth Third Bancorp Has $795,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $111.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.