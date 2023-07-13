Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

