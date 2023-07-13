Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases Shares of 20,034 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 501,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 369,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 160,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

