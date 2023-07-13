Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 2,403.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,678 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 42,893 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after buying an additional 6,329,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,590,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,501 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

