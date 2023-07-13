Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 113,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3,721.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 262,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,024 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $66.11 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $67.02. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

