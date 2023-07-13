First Bancorp Inc ME Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.1% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $3,070,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $430.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average is $109.61.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

