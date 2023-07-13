FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.38.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

FMC Stock Up 1.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in FMC by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $95.47 on Thursday. FMC has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

