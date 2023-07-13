Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.45.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE FMS opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,588,000 after buying an additional 11,209,015 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,738,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.