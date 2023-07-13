FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% during the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 119,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.20 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

