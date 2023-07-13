Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.89

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and traded as high as $69.45. Givaudan shares last traded at $69.43, with a volume of 10,629 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GVDNY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Givaudan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,976.00.

Givaudan Trading Up 2.7 %

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

