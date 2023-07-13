Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,377.68

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,377.68 ($56.32) and traded as high as GBX 4,545.45 ($58.48). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 4,455 ($57.31), with a volume of 4,327 shares changing hands.

Goodwin Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £331.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,178.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,377.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,903.85.

Insider Activity

In other Goodwin news, insider Simon R. Goodwin sold 3,431 shares of Goodwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,615 ($59.37), for a total value of £158,340.65 ($203,705.97). Company insiders own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

