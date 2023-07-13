Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $130.80 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 311.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.