Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.33

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$80.33 and traded as low as C$77.80. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$77.82, with a volume of 113,410 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.25.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$79.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.26%.

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.