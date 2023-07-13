GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,001,000 after purchasing an additional 548,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,619,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,309,000 after purchasing an additional 434,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

