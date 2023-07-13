Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 21,989 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,989 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

