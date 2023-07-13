Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,230 by Analysts at Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 785 ($10.10) to GBX 712 ($9.16) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $936.75.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

