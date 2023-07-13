Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target Increased to GBX 880 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 880 ($11.32) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRGLY. Barclays raised their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 785 ($10.10) to GBX 712 ($9.16) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $936.75.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

