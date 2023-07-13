Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $116.76

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.76 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.36). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 30,103 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.16. The company has a market cap of £352.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,381.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

