Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hess were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hess Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

