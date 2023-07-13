Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 209 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 161,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 188,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 42,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $148.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

