Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800 at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,700 ($21.87) to GBX 1,800 ($23.16) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($25.09) to GBX 2,050 ($26.37) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,920.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

