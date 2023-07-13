Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,550 at UBS Group

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFFree Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from GBX 1,575 ($20.26) to GBX 1,550 ($19.94) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,102 ($14.18) to GBX 1,080 ($13.89) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,352 ($17.39) to GBX 1,404 ($18.06) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hiscox stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

