IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 125.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP stock opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $115.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

