IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 3,070 Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

MODG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 822,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 862,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $634,042. 11.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

