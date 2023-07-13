IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $96.50 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.64%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.