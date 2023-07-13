IFP Advisors Inc Has $60,000 Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Westlake were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,239,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,196,000 after purchasing an additional 221,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,636 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westlake by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,516,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.80. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

