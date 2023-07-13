IFP Advisors Inc Has $63,000 Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 106,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 59,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $535,767.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGR opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $948.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.